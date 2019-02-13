Infos transport en commun : L.6060, COR01 : Fin des travaux sur la commune de Le Touvet
Perturbation
Arrêts « La Conche », « La Charrière », « La Gare » et « Le Saint-Jean » à Le Touvet
A nouveau desservis
Due to the completion of work on the town of Le Touvet, the stops "La Conche", "La Charrière", "La Gare" and "Le Saint-Jean" are again served from Friday, February 1, 2019.
Merci de votre compréhension
L’équipe Transisère
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
6060 CHAMBERY-CHAPAREILLAN-GRENOBLE Transisèrevers GRENOBLE
vers CHAMBERY / LA RAVOIRE / PONTCHARRA / TERRASSE (LA)
COR01 ST VINCENT DE MERCUZE-CROLLES-CORENC Transisèrevers CORENC
vers CROLLES / DOMENE / LUMBIN / SAINT ISMIER / SAINT NAZAIRE LES EYMES / SAINT VINCENT DE MERCUZE