Date d'impression : 03/02/2019

Infos transport en commun : L.6060, COR01 : Fin des travaux sur la commune de Le Touvet

Perturbation

Transisère - Jusqu'au 13/02/2019.

Arrêts « La Conche », « La Charrière », « La Gare » et « Le Saint-Jean » à Le Touvet
A nouveau desservis

 

Due to the completion of work on the town of Le Touvet, the stops "La Conche", "La Charrière", "La Gare" and "Le Saint-Jean" are again served from Friday, February 1, 2019.

 

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car 6060 CHAMBERY-CHAPAREILLAN-GRENOBLE Transisère

    vers GRENOBLE
    vers CHAMBERY / LA RAVOIRE / PONTCHARRA / TERRASSE (LA)

  • Car COR01 ST VINCENT DE MERCUZE-CROLLES-CORENC Transisère

    vers CORENC
    vers CROLLES / DOMENE / LUMBIN / SAINT ISMIER / SAINT NAZAIRE LES EYMES / SAINT VINCENT DE MERCUZE

