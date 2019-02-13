Transisère - Jusqu'au 13/02/2019.

Arrêts « La Conche », « La Charrière », « La Gare » et « Le Saint-Jean » à Le Touvet

A nouveau desservis

Due to the completion of work on the town of Le Touvet, the stops "La Conche", "La Charrière", "La Gare" and "Le Saint-Jean" are again served from Friday, February 1, 2019.

Merci de votre compréhension

L’équipe Transisère