Infos transport en commun : TAG L.B : unserved stops due to tramway works
Perturbation
Tramway maintenance works
from Monday 22/07/2019 start of service to Friday 23/08/2019 end of service
Monday to Friday before 21:30 "and Saturday, the line B is divided into 2 sections: it runs between the stations" Sainte-Claire-Les Halles "and" Plaine des sports "on one side, and between" Presqu'île and Grand'Place "on the other.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
B Grenoble Presqu'île / Gières Plaine des Sports TAGvers Condorcet
- Sainte-Claire - Les Halles GRENOBLE
