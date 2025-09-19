itinisère

https://www.itinisere.fr/
Date d'impression : 18/09/2025

Infos transport en commun : manifestation, ligne C8 fortement perturbée (retards).

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 19/09/2025 - M’Réso

Depuis 13h06, la ligne C8 est fortement perturbée en raison d'une manifestation. D'importants retards sont à prévoir, et certains bus peuvent être ponctuellement limités.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Bus C8 GRENOBLE Victor Hugo Belgrade / GIÈRES Université - Biologie / GIÈRES Université IUT STAPS M’Réso

    vers GIERES - Université - IUT-STAPS / GIERES - Université - Biologie / GRENOBLE - Grand'place
    vers GRENOBLE - Victor Hugo - Belgrade
Voir toutes les infos trafic