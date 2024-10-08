Infos transport en commun : L.T60,T61,T62,T63 : Agence commerciale de St-Marcellin : Réouverture de l'agence
Agence commerciale de Saint-Marcellin : Réouverture de l’agence.
L’agence commerciale de Saint-Marcellin vous accueille à nouveau du lundi au vendredi. Retrouvez toutes les informations concernant l’agence au sein de la rubrique Agences commerciales - cars Région (auvergnerhonealpes.fr).
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
T60 PONT EN ROYANS-GRENOBLE Cars Régionvers GRENOBLE
vers COGNIN LES GORGES / PONT EN ROYANS
-
T63 ROYBON-ST MARCELLIN Cars Régionvers SAINT MARCELLIN
vers ROYBON / SAINT ANTOINE L'ABBAYE
-
T62 ST MARCELLIN-MOIRANS-GRENOBLE Cars Régionvers CHANTESSE / GRENOBLE / VINAY / VOUREY
vers SAINT MARCELLIN
-
T61 PONT EN ROYANS-ST ROMANS-ST MARCELLIN Cars Régionvers PONT EN ROYANS / SAINT JUST DE CLAIX / SAINT MARCELLIN
vers PONT EN ROYANS / SAINT JEAN EN ROYANS / SAINT ROMANS