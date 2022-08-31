Infos transport en commun : L.T55 : modification dès jeudi 9 septembre
Perturbation
Dès jeudi 9 septembre 2021.
Le départ de 7h15 de la gare routière Sud de Voiron desservira l'arrêt "Eglise" à Brézins à 8h07 en direction de La Côte-Saint-André.
Merci de votre comprehension
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
T55 LA COTE ST ANDRE-RIVES-VOIRON Cars Régionvers BREZINS / CHARNECLES / COTE SAINT ANDRE (LA) / IZEAUX / SAINT ETIENNE DE ST GEOIRS / SILLANS / VOIRON
vers COTE SAINT ANDRE (LA) / SAINT ETIENNE DE ST GEOIRS