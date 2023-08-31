itinisère

Infos transport en commun : L.T50: Erratum fiche horaire

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 31/08/2023 - Cars Région

ERRATUM fiche horaire

 

Le départ de 6h des Halles à Saint-Siméon-de-Bressieux circulant du lundi au vendredi pour une arrivée à 7h21 à Grenoble en période de vacances scolaire circule en réalité en période scolaire.

La fiche horaire en ligne sera mise à jour prochainement sur le site www. carsisere.auvergnerhonealpes.fr

Merci de votre compréhension 

 

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car T50 BEAUREPAIRE-MOIRANS-GRENOBLE Cars Région

    vers GRENOBLE / MOIRANS / VOREPPE
    vers BEAUREPAIRE / IZEAUX / SAINT ETIENNE DE ST GEOIRS / SAINT SIMEON DE BRESSIEUX
