Infos transport en commun : L.T36 : nouvel arrêt desservi dès le lundi 17 mars

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 31/08/2025 - Cars Région

Dès lundi 17 mars

Le départ de 16h40 du collège d'Heyrieux en direction du collège Fernand Bouvier à St-Jean-de-Bournay circulant le lundi, mardi, jeudi et vendredi desservira l'arrêt "Place" à Beauvoir-de-Marc à 17h05.

 

Bonne route sur notre réseau.

  • Car T36 ST JEAN DE BOURNAY-VENISSIEUX Cars Région

    vers CHARANTONNAY / HEYRIEUX / VENISSIEUX
    vers DIEMOZ / HEYRIEUX / SAINT GEORGES D'ESPERANCHE / SAINT JEAN DE BOURNAY
