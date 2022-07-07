Infos transport en commun : L.SJB05 : modification arrêts dès lundi 27 septembre
Perturbation
Dès lundi 27 septembre 2021
En raison de sureffectifs le matin, les arrêts "Le Colombier" à Beauvoir-de-Marc et "Le Village" à Royas en direction du collège Fernand Bouvier de Saint-Jean-de-Bournay sont reportés sur la ligne T36 (Lyon-Saint-Jean-de-Bournay) aux horaires suivants :
- passage à l'arrêt "Le Colombier" à 7h29.
- passage à l'arrêt "Le Village" à Royas à 7h35.
Merci de votre compréhension
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
SJB05 CRACHIER-ARTAS-ST J. BOURNAY Cars Régionvers SAINT JEAN DE BOURNAY
- PLACE BEAUVOIR DE MARC
- LE COLOMBIER BEAUVOIR DE MARC
- PLACE BEAUVOIR DE MARC