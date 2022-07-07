itinisère

Infos transport en commun : L.SJB05 : modification arrêts dès lundi 27 septembre

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 07/07/2022 - Cars Région

Dès lundi 27 septembre 2021

 

En raison de sureffectifs le matin, les arrêts "Le Colombier" à Beauvoir-de-Marc et "Le Village" à Royas en direction du collège Fernand Bouvier de Saint-Jean-de-Bournay sont reportés sur la ligne T36 (Lyon-Saint-Jean-de-Bournay) aux horaires suivants :

  • passage à l'arrêt "Le Colombier" à 7h29.
  • passage à l'arrêt "Le Village" à Royas à 7h35.

l-sjb05-au-27-09-2021.PNG

Merci de votre compréhension

 

 

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

