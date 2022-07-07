Infos transport en commun : L.SJB01 et SJB02 : arrêt "Place" à Villeneuve-de-Marc" desservi par la L.SJB02
Perturbation
Dès vendredi 24 septembre 2021
En raison de sureffectifs sur la ligne SJB01, la ligne SJB02 desservira l'arrêt "Place" à Villeneuve-de-Marc" à 7h34 en direction du collège Fernand Bouvier à Saint-Jean-de-Bournay.
Merci de votre compréhension
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
SJB02 MEYSSIES-VIL. DE MARC-ST JEAN DE BOURNAY Cars Régionvers SAINT JEAN DE BOURNAY
vers MEYSSIEZ
-
SJB01 LIEUDIEU-VIL. DE MARC-ST JEAN DE BOURNAY Cars Régionvers SAINT JEAN DE BOURNAY
vers VILLENEUVE DE MARC