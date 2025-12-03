itinisère

Infos transport en commun : L.ROU05: retard

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 03/12/2025 - Cars Région

Ce mercredi 3 décembre, en raison d’une circulation difficile, le car de la ligne ROU05 partant à 7h14 de Clonas-sur-Varèze en direction du Péage-de-Roussillon enregistre un retard indéterminé.

Merci de votre compréhension

 

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car ROU05 MONSTEROUX-ASSIEU-ST MAURICE-ROUSSILLON Cars Région

    vers PEAGE DE ROUSSILLON (LE) / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL
    vers ASSIEU / AUBERIVES SUR VAREZE / CHEYSSIEU / CLONAS SUR VAREZE / MONSTEROUX MILIEU / ROUSSILLON / VILLE SOUS ANJOU
