Infos transport en commun : L.ROU05: retard
Perturbation
Ce mercredi 3 décembre, en raison d’une circulation difficile, le car de la ligne ROU05 partant à 7h14 de Clonas-sur-Varèze en direction du Péage-de-Roussillon enregistre un retard indéterminé.
Merci de votre compréhension
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
ROU05 MONSTEROUX-ASSIEU-ST MAURICE-ROUSSILLON Cars Régionvers PEAGE DE ROUSSILLON (LE) / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL
vers ASSIEU / AUBERIVES SUR VAREZE / CHEYSSIEU / CLONAS SUR VAREZE / MONSTEROUX MILIEU / ROUSSILLON / VILLE SOUS ANJOU