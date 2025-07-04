itinisère

Infos transport en commun : L.ROU04 : modification horaire dès lundi 10 mars

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 04/07/2025 - Cars Région

Dès lundi 10 mars

Le départ à 17h45 de l'Etablissement Jeanne d'Arc au Péage-de-Roussillon en direction de l'arrêt "Le Maréchal" à Saint-Maurice-l'Exil circulant le lundi, mardi, jeudi et vendredi est réorganisé et avancé comme suit :

Merci de votre compréhension.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car ROU04 REVENTIN-ST CLAIR-ST MAURICE-ROUSSILLON Cars Région

    vers ROUSSILLON / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL
    vers CHONAS L'AMBALLAN / ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM
