Infos transport en commun : L.ROU04 : modification horaire dès lundi 10 mars
Perturbation
Dès lundi 10 mars
Le départ à 17h45 de l'Etablissement Jeanne d'Arc au Péage-de-Roussillon en direction de l'arrêt "Le Maréchal" à Saint-Maurice-l'Exil circulant le lundi, mardi, jeudi et vendredi est réorganisé et avancé comme suit :
Merci de votre compréhension.
ROU04 REVENTIN-ST CLAIR-ST MAURICE-ROUSSILLON Cars Régionvers ROUSSILLON / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL
vers CHONAS L'AMBALLAN / ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM