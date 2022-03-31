itinisère

Infos transport en commun : L.PVEZA: modification horaires et arrêts dès lundi 12 avril en raison de travaux

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 31/03/2022 - Cars Région

Dès lundi 12 avril 2021

 

En raison de travaux Montée Rambaud et Route des lavoirs :

  • L’arrêt « Curtin RN 75 » ne sera pas desservi. Il est transféré à l’arrêt « Le Pillardin » (D19) .

Matin : 8h26

Soir : 16h40

  • L’arrêt « Curtin Ferme » est déplacé sur le parking, au carrefour situé Route des Lavoirs/Montée de la Coche.

Matin: 8h30

Soir : 16h44

  • L’arrêt « Curtin Place » ne sera pas desservi. Il est transféré à l’arrêt « Curtin Ferme ».

 

Merci de votre compréhension

L'équipe Transisère

 

 

