Infos transport en commun : L.PVEZA: modification horaires et arrêts dès lundi 12 avril en raison de travaux
Perturbation
Dès lundi 12 avril 2021
En raison de travaux Montée Rambaud et Route des lavoirs :
- L’arrêt « Curtin RN 75 » ne sera pas desservi. Il est transféré à l’arrêt « Le Pillardin » (D19) .
Matin : 8h26
Soir : 16h40
- L’arrêt « Curtin Ferme » est déplacé sur le parking, au carrefour situé Route des Lavoirs/Montée de la Coche.
Matin: 8h30
Soir : 16h44
- L’arrêt « Curtin Place » ne sera pas desservi. Il est transféré à l’arrêt « Curtin Ferme ».
Merci de votre compréhension
L'équipe Transisère
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
PVEZA PRIMAIRE VEZERONCE-CURTIN Cars Régionvers VEZERONCE CURTIN
- CURTIN RN.75 VEZERONCE CURTIN
- CURTIN PLACE VEZERONCE CURTIN
- CURTIN FERME VEZERONCE CURTIN
