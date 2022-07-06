Infos transport en commun : L.NIV02 : modification horaire dès le 13 septembre
Perturbation
Dès le lundi 13 septembre
The 6:52 am departure from the "Plampalais hospital" stop in Saint-Geoire en Valdaine and to the Saint-Marc high school in Nivolas-Vermelle is advanced by 5 minutes.
Transit times are changed as follows:
thank you for your understanding
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
NIV02 ST GEOIRE VNE-PT BEAUVOISIN-N.VERMELLE Cars Régionvers NIVOLAS VERMELLE
vers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES) / SAINT GEOIRE EN VALDAINE