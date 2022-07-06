itinisère

Date d'impression : 13/09/2021

Infos transport en commun : L.NIV02 : modification horaire dès le 13 septembre

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 06/07/2022 - Cars Région

Dès le lundi 13 septembre

The 6:52 am departure from the "Plampalais hospital" stop in Saint-Geoire en Valdaine and to the Saint-Marc high school in Nivolas-Vermelle is advanced by 5 minutes.

Transit times are changed as follows:

image-2021-09-09-172455.png

thank you for your understanding

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car NIV02 ST GEOIRE VNE-PT BEAUVOISIN-N.VERMELLE Cars Région

    vers NIVOLAS VERMELLE
    vers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES) / SAINT GEOIRE EN VALDAINE
