Infos transport en commun : Le 06/09 jusqu'à 22h45, Ligne 23 adaptation des horaires
Perturbation
À l’occasion du festival Uriage en Voix, un départ supplémentaire est assuré sur la ligne 23 le samedi 6 septembre : Départ : Vizille Le Péage à 22h10 Passage : Uriage à 22h30 Direction : Université Bibliothèques
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
23 VIZILLE Le Péage / SAINT-MARTIN-D'HÈRES Bibliothèques Universitaire M’Résovers VIZILLE - Le Péage
vers ST MARTIN D HERES - Saint-Martin-d'Hères, Université - Bibliothèques