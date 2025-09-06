itinisère

Infos transport en commun : Le 06/09 jusqu'à 22h45, Ligne 23 adaptation des horaires

Perturbation

Du 06/09/2025 au 06/09/2025 - M’Réso

À l’occasion du festival Uriage en Voix, un départ supplémentaire est assuré sur la ligne 23 le samedi 6 septembre : Départ : Vizille Le Péage à 22h10 Passage : Uriage à 22h30 Direction : Université Bibliothèques

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Bus 23 VIZILLE Le Péage / SAINT-MARTIN-D'HÈRES Bibliothèques Universitaire M’Réso

    vers VIZILLE - Le Péage
    vers ST MARTIN D HERES - Saint-Martin-d'Hères, Université - Bibliothèques
