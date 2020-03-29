itinisère
Infos transport en commun : L.CHB01, CHM01, CLE01, COR01, COR02, CPL01 : départs non effectués

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 29/03/2020 - Transisère

Du lundi 16 au dimmanche 29 mars 2020, suite à la fermeture de tous les établissements scolaire du département, tous les départs des lignes L.CHB01, CHM01, CLE01, COR01, COR02, et CPL01 ne seront pas effectués.

Merci de votre compréhension.

L’équipe Transisère

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car CLE01 ST MARTIN DE CLELLES-CLELLES ECOLES Transisère

    vers CLELLES
    vers SAINT MARTIN DE CLELLES

  • Car COR01 ST VINCENT DE MERCUZE-CROLLES-CORENC Transisère

    vers CORENC
    vers CROLLES / DOMENE / LUMBIN / SAINT ISMIER / SAINT NAZAIRE LES EYMES / SAINT VINCENT DE MERCUZE

  • Car COR02 GONCELIN-BRIGNOUD-CORENC Transisère

    vers CORENC
    vers GONCELIN / MONTBONNOT SAINT MARTIN

  • Car CPL01 GRENOBLE-AUTRANS-LA CHAPELLE EN VERCORS Transisère

    vers CHAPELLE EN VERCORS (LA)
    vers GRENOBLE

  • Car CHB01 LA TOUR DU PIN-CHABONS (LEAP) Transisère

    vers CHABONS
    vers TOUR DU PIN (LA)

  • Car CHM01 CHATONNAY-CHAMPIER Transisère

    vers COTE SAINT ANDRE (LA)
    vers CHATONNAY