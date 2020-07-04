itinisère
Infos transport en commun : L.5020 : arrêt déplacé et modification horaires

Jusqu'au 04/07/2020 - Transisère

Dès lundi 9 mars 2020

 

Afin de finaliser la sécurisation du point d’arrêt « Le Village » à Saint-Just-de-Claix, l’arrêt est reporté au niveau du point propre près de la cantine.

Tous les horaires desservant l’arrêt sont décalés de 3 minutes à partir de l’arrêt « Le Village » à Saint-Just-de-Claix.

 

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car 5020 PONT EN ROYANS-ST ROMANS-ST MARCELLIN Transisère

    vers PONT EN ROYANS / SAINT JUST DE CLAIX / SAINT MARCELLIN / SAINT ROMANS
    vers PONT EN ROYANS / SAINT JEAN EN ROYANS / SAINT ROMANS