Infos transport en commun : L.5020 : arrêt déplacé et modification horaires
Perturbation
Dès lundi 9 mars 2020
Afin de finaliser la sécurisation du point d’arrêt « Le Village » à Saint-Just-de-Claix, l’arrêt est reporté au niveau du point propre près de la cantine.
Tous les horaires desservant l’arrêt sont décalés de 3 minutes à partir de l’arrêt « Le Village » à Saint-Just-de-Claix.
Merci de votre compréhension
L'équipe Transisère
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
5020 PONT EN ROYANS-ST ROMANS-ST MARCELLIN Transisèrevers PONT EN ROYANS / SAINT JUST DE CLAIX / SAINT MARCELLIN / SAINT ROMANS
vers PONT EN ROYANS / SAINT JEAN EN ROYANS / SAINT ROMANS