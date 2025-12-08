Infos transport en commun : 08/12 au 19/12,
station La Châtelière non desservie vers V. Hugo-Belgrade, IUT-STAPS.
Perturbation
L'arrêt La Châtelière direction, Victor Hugo – Belgrade, Université – IUT-STAPS n'est pas desservi par la ligne C8 en raison de travaux. Reportez-vous aux arrêts à proximité.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
C8 GRENOBLE Victor Hugo - Belgrade / GIÈRES Université - IUT-STAPS M résovers GRENOBLE - Victor Hugo - Belgrade
vers GIERES - Université - IUT-STAPS / GIERES - Université - Biologie / GRENOBLE - Grand'place