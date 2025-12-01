itinisère

https://www.itinisere.fr/
Date d'impression : 27/11/2025

Infos transport en commun : 01/12 au 10/12,
station La Châtelière non desservie vers V. Hugo-Belgrade, IUT-STAPS.

Perturbation

Du 01/12/2025 au 11/12/2025 - M réso

L'arrêt La Châtelière direction, Victor Hugo – Belgrade, Université – IUT-STAPS n'est pas desservi par la ligne C8 en raison de travaux. Reportez-vous aux arrêts à proximité.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Bus C8 GRENOBLE Victor Hugo - Belgrade / GIÈRES Université - IUT-STAPS M réso

    vers GRENOBLE - Victor Hugo - Belgrade
    vers GIERES - Université - IUT-STAPS / GIERES - Université - Biologie / GRENOBLE - Grand'place
Voir toutes les infos trafic