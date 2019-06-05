itinisère
Infos transport en commun : L.VIE08: retards

Transisère - Jusqu'au 05/06/2019.

Ce mercredi 5 juin,  suite à une circulation difficile sur la ligne VIE08, les départs de Saint-Romain-en-Gal à 12h20 en direction de Roussillon et Saint-Maurice-l'Exil enregistrent des retards indéterminés.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car VIE08 ROUSSILLON-ST CLAIR-CONDRIEU-VIENNE Transisère

    vers CONDRIEU / SAINT ROMAIN EN GAL / SEYSSUEL / VIENNE
    vers CLONAS SUR VAREZE / PEAGE DE ROUSSILLON (LE) / ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM / VILLE SOUS ANJOU