Infos transport en commun : L.VIE08: retards
Ce mercredi 5 juin, suite à une circulation difficile sur la ligne VIE08, les départs de Saint-Romain-en-Gal à 12h20 en direction de Roussillon et Saint-Maurice-l'Exil enregistrent des retards indéterminés.
Merci de votre compréhension
L’équipe Transisère
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
VIE08 ROUSSILLON-ST CLAIR-CONDRIEU-VIENNE Transisèrevers CONDRIEU / SAINT ROMAIN EN GAL / SEYSSUEL / VIENNE
vers CLONAS SUR VAREZE / PEAGE DE ROUSSILLON (LE) / ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM / VILLE SOUS ANJOU