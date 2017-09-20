Infos transport en commun : L.ROU04 : retard
Ce mercredi 20 septembre, suite à une circulation difficile sur la ligne ROU04, le départ de Roussillon à 12h05 en direction de Saint-Maurice-L'exil enregistre un retard de 10 minutes.
Merci de votre compréhension
L’équipe Itinisère
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
ROU04 REVENTIN-ST CLAIR-ST MAURICE-ROUSSILLON Transisèrevers ROUSSILLON / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL
vers CONDRIEU / REVENTIN VAUGRIS / ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / SAINT ALBAN DU RHONE / SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM