Date d'impression : 07/09/2017

Infos transport en commun : L.ROU04 : retard

Transisère - Jusqu'au 07/09/2017.

Ce jeudi 7 septembre, suite à une panne de véhicule sur la ligne ROU04, le départ de Péage-de-Roussillon à 17h45 en direction de Saint-Maurice-l'Exil enregistre un retard d'environ 20 minutes.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car ROU04 REVENTIN-ST CLAIR-ST MAURICE-ROUSSILLON Transisère

    vers ROUSSILLON / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL
    vers CONDRIEU / REVENTIN VAUGRIS / ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / SAINT ALBAN DU RHONE / SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM