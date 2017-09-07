Infos transport en commun : L.ROU04 : retard
Ce jeudi 7 septembre, suite à une panne de véhicule sur la ligne ROU04, le départ de Péage-de-Roussillon à 17h45 en direction de Saint-Maurice-l'Exil enregistre un retard d'environ 20 minutes.
ROU04 REVENTIN-ST CLAIR-ST MAURICE-ROUSSILLON Transisèrevers ROUSSILLON / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL
vers CONDRIEU / REVENTIN VAUGRIS / ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / SAINT ALBAN DU RHONE / SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM