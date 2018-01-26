<em>itin</em><b>isère</b>
La clé de tous vos déplacements

https://www.itinisere.fr/
Date d'impression : 25/01/2018

Infos transport en commun : L.MRL05, MRL06, MRL12 : arrêts non desservis

Perturbation

Transisère - Du 26/01/2018 au 26/01/2018

En raison d'inondation sur le commune de Le Bouchage, les arrêts "Place" et "Le Mollard" ne seront pas desservis par les lignes MRL05, MRL06 et MRL12 ce vendredi 26 janvier 2018.

Merci de votre compréhension

L’équipe Itinisère

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car MRL05 CREYS-MORESTEL (CORRESPONDANCE) Transisère

    vers MORESTEL
    vers CREYS MEPIEU

  • Car MRL06 CORBELIN-BUVIN-MORESTEL Transisère

    vers MORESTEL
    vers CORBELIN

  • Car MRL12 CONCHARBIN-ST VICTOR MORESTEL-MORESTEL Transisère

    vers MORESTEL
    vers CREYS MEPIEU / SAINT VICTOR DE MORESTEL

    Voir toutes les infos de cette ligne