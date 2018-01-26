Infos transport en commun : L.MRL05, MRL06, MRL12 : arrêts non desservis
Perturbation
En raison d'inondation sur le commune de Le Bouchage, les arrêts "Place" et "Le Mollard" ne seront pas desservis par les lignes MRL05, MRL06 et MRL12 ce vendredi 26 janvier 2018.
Merci de votre compréhension
L’équipe Itinisère
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
MRL05 CREYS-MORESTEL (CORRESPONDANCE) Transisèrevers MORESTEL
vers CREYS MEPIEU
MRL06 CORBELIN-BUVIN-MORESTEL Transisèrevers MORESTEL
vers CORBELIN
MRL12 CONCHARBIN-ST VICTOR MORESTEL-MORESTEL Transisèrevers MORESTEL
vers CREYS MEPIEU / SAINT VICTOR DE MORESTEL