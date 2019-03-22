itinisère
La clé de tous vos déplacements

https://www.itinisere.fr/
Date d'impression : 22/03/2019

Infos transport en commun : L.LTP05, LTP06, NIV03 et NIV04: retards

Transisère - Jusqu'au 22/03/2019.

Ce vendredi 22 mars,  suite à une circulation difficile en raison d'un accident de la circulation, des retards sont à prévoir sur le s lignes NIV03, NIV04, LTP05, LTP06.

Merci de votre compréhension

L’équipe Transisère

 

 

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car LTP05 BELMONT-ST VICTOR-LA TOUR DU PIN Transisère

    vers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers BELMONT / BIOL / DOISSIN / MONTREVEL / SAINT VICTOR DE CESSIEU / TORCHEFELON

  • Car LTP06 VIRIEU SUR BOURBRE-LA TOUR DU PIN Transisère

    vers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / SAINTE BLANDINE / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers BLANDIN / CHASSIGNIEU / CHELIEU / DOISSIN / MONTAGNIEU / PANISSAGE / SAINT DIDIER DE LA TOUR / SAINT ONDRAS / SAINTE BLANDINE / TOUR DU PIN (LA) / VIRIEU SUR BOURBRE

    Voir toutes les infos de cette ligne

  • Car NIV03 LA T. DU PIN-NIVOLAS VERMELLE (ST-MARC) Transisère

    vers NIVOLAS VERMELLE
    vers TOUR DU PIN (LA)

  • Car NIV04 CESSIEU-LA TOUR DU PIN-NIVOLAS VERMELLE Transisère

    vers NIVOLAS VERMELLE / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers CESSIEU / TOUR DU PIN (LA)