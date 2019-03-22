Infos transport en commun : L.LTP05, LTP06, NIV03 et NIV04: retards
Ce vendredi 22 mars, suite à une circulation difficile en raison d'un accident de la circulation, des retards sont à prévoir sur le s lignes NIV03, NIV04, LTP05, LTP06.
Merci de votre compréhension
L’équipe Transisère
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
LTP05 BELMONT-ST VICTOR-LA TOUR DU PIN Transisèrevers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers BELMONT / BIOL / DOISSIN / MONTREVEL / SAINT VICTOR DE CESSIEU / TORCHEFELON
-
LTP06 VIRIEU SUR BOURBRE-LA TOUR DU PIN Transisèrevers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / SAINTE BLANDINE / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers BLANDIN / CHASSIGNIEU / CHELIEU / DOISSIN / MONTAGNIEU / PANISSAGE / SAINT DIDIER DE LA TOUR / SAINT ONDRAS / SAINTE BLANDINE / TOUR DU PIN (LA) / VIRIEU SUR BOURBRE
-
NIV03 LA T. DU PIN-NIVOLAS VERMELLE (ST-MARC) Transisèrevers NIVOLAS VERMELLE
vers TOUR DU PIN (LA)
-
NIV04 CESSIEU-LA TOUR DU PIN-NIVOLAS VERMELLE Transisèrevers NIVOLAS VERMELLE / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers CESSIEU / TOUR DU PIN (LA)