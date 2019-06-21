itinisère
La clé de tous vos déplacements

Infos transport en commun : L.COR01, COR02 : retards

Perturbation

Transisère - Jusqu'au 21/06/2019.

Ce vendredi 21 juin, suite à une circulation difficile sur les lignes COR01 et COR02, tous les départs enregistrent des retards indéterminés en raison d'une inondation.

Merci de votre compréhension

L’équipe Transisère

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car COR01 ST VINCENT DE MERCUZE-CROLLES-CORENC Transisère

    vers CORENC
    vers CROLLES / DOMENE / LUMBIN / SAINT ISMIER / SAINT NAZAIRE LES EYMES / SAINT VINCENT DE MERCUZE

  • Car COR02 GONCELIN-BRIGNOUD-CORENC Transisère

    vers CORENC
    vers GONCELIN / MONTBONNOT SAINT MARTIN