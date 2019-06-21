Infos transport en commun : L.COR01, COR02 : retards
Perturbation
Ce vendredi 21 juin, suite à une circulation difficile sur les lignes COR01 et COR02, tous les départs enregistrent des retards indéterminés en raison d'une inondation.
Merci de votre compréhension
L’équipe Transisère
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
COR01 ST VINCENT DE MERCUZE-CROLLES-CORENC Transisèrevers CORENC
vers CROLLES / DOMENE / LUMBIN / SAINT ISMIER / SAINT NAZAIRE LES EYMES / SAINT VINCENT DE MERCUZE
-
COR02 GONCELIN-BRIGNOUD-CORENC Transisèrevers CORENC
vers GONCELIN / MONTBONNOT SAINT MARTIN