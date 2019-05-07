itinisère
La clé de tous vos déplacements

https://www.itinisere.fr/
Date d'impression : 04/05/2019

Infos transport en commun : L.7350 : arrêt « Garage Reguillon » à Izeaux à nouveau desservi

Perturbation

Transisère - Jusqu'au 07/05/2019.

Arrêt « Garage Reguillon » à Izeaux
à nouveau desservi

 

L’arrêt « Garage Reguillon » à Izeaux n'est pas concerné par la coupure de la rue Pascal. Il sera desservi normalement.

 

Merci de votre compréhension

L'équipe Transisère

 

 

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car 7350 LA COTE ST ANDRE-RIVES-VOIRON Transisère

    vers BREZINS / CHARNECLES / COTE SAINT ANDRE (LA) / IZEAUX / SAINT ETIENNE DE ST GEOIRS / SILLANS / VOIRON
    vers COTE SAINT ANDRE (LA) / IZEAUX / SAINT ETIENNE DE ST GEOIRS

    Voir toutes les infos de cette ligne