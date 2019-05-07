Infos transport en commun : L.7350 : arrêt « Garage Reguillon » à Izeaux à nouveau desservi
Perturbation
Arrêt « Garage Reguillon » à Izeaux
à nouveau desservi
L’arrêt « Garage Reguillon » à Izeaux n'est pas concerné par la coupure de la rue Pascal. Il sera desservi normalement.
Merci de votre compréhension
L'équipe Transisère
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
7350 LA COTE ST ANDRE-RIVES-VOIRON Transisèrevers BREZINS / CHARNECLES / COTE SAINT ANDRE (LA) / IZEAUX / SAINT ETIENNE DE ST GEOIRS / SILLANS / VOIRON
vers COTE SAINT ANDRE (LA) / IZEAUX / SAINT ETIENNE DE ST GEOIRS