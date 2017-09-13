<em>itin</em><b>isère</b>
La clé de tous vos déplacements

https://www.itinisere.fr/
Date d'impression : 13/09/2017

Infos transport en commun : L.6060, COR01 : retards

Perturbation

Transisère - Jusqu'au 13/09/2017.

Ce mercredi 13 septembre, suite à un accident sur la D1090, des retards indéterminés sont à prévoir sur les lignes 6060 et COR01.

Merci de votre compréhension.

L’équipe Itinisère

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car COR01 ST VINCENT DE MERCUZE-CROLLES-CORENC Transisère

    vers CORENC
    vers CROLLES / DOMENE / LUMBIN / SAINT ISMIER / SAINT NAZAIRE LES EYMES / SAINT VINCENT DE MERCUZE

  • Car 6060 CHAMBERY-CHAPAREILLAN-GRENOBLE Transisère

    vers GRENOBLE
    vers CHAMBERY / LA RAVOIRE / PONTCHARRA / TERRASSE (LA)

    Voir toutes les infos de cette ligne