Infos transport en commun : L.6060, COR01 : retards
Perturbation
Ce mercredi 13 septembre, suite à un accident sur la D1090, des retards indéterminés sont à prévoir sur les lignes 6060 et COR01.
Merci de votre compréhension.
L’équipe Itinisère
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
COR01 ST VINCENT DE MERCUZE-CROLLES-CORENC Transisèrevers CORENC
vers CROLLES / DOMENE / LUMBIN / SAINT ISMIER / SAINT NAZAIRE LES EYMES / SAINT VINCENT DE MERCUZE
-
6060 CHAMBERY-CHAPAREILLAN-GRENOBLE Transisèrevers GRENOBLE
vers CHAMBERY / LA RAVOIRE / PONTCHARRA / TERRASSE (LA)