Infos transport en commun : L.5120: stop "Autrans Village" not served on Saturday, February 3rd

Perturbation

Transisère - Du 03/02/2018 au 03/02/2018

On Saturday, February 03rd, 2018 of 4:00 pm at the end of service 
Stop "Autrans Village" in 
Autrans-Méaudre-en-Vercors 
not served

 

Because of the organization of the 50th Birthday of the Olympics of Grenoble on the municipality of Autrans-Méaudre-en-Vercors, the stop "Autrans Village" will not served.

Thank you for putting back you in the stop "Voie Parking" to Autrans-Méaudre-en-Vercors.



Thank you for your understanding

The Itinisère team

 

 

