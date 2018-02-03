Transisère - Du 03/02/2018 au 03/02/2018

On Saturday, February 03rd, 2018 of 4:00 pm at the end of service

Stop "Autrans Village" in

Autrans-Méaudre-en-Vercors

not served

Because of the organization of the 50th Birthday of the Olympics of Grenoble on the municipality of Autrans-Méaudre-en-Vercors, the stop "Autrans Village" will not served.



Thank you for putting back you in the stop "Voie Parking" to Autrans-Méaudre-en-Vercors.









Thank you for your understanding



The Itinisère team