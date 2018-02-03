Infos transport en commun : L.5120: stop "Autrans Village" not served on Saturday, February 3rd
Perturbation
On Saturday, February 03rd, 2018 of 4:00 pm at the end of service
Stop "Autrans Village" in
Autrans-Méaudre-en-Vercors
not served
Because of the organization of the 50th Birthday of the Olympics of Grenoble on the municipality of Autrans-Méaudre-en-Vercors, the stop "Autrans Village" will not served.
Thank you for putting back you in the stop "Voie Parking" to Autrans-Méaudre-en-Vercors.
Thank you for your understanding
The Itinisère team
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
5120 VILLARD DE LANS-MEAUDRE-AUTRANS-LANS Transisèrevers LANS EN VERCORS
vers VILLARD DE LANS