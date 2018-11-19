itinisère
Infos transport en commun : L.5020 : arrêt non desservi

Perturbation

Transisère - Jusqu'au 19/11/2018.

Ce lundi 19 novembre, en raison de la manifestation "gilets jaunes", la ligne 5020 au départ de Saint-Marcellin à 7h50 en direction de Pont-en-Royans ne desservira pas l'arrêt "Gare" à Saint-Marcellin.

Merci de votre compréhension

L'équipe Transisère

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car 5020 PONT EN ROYANS-ST ROMANS-ST MARCELLIN Transisère

    vers PONT EN ROYANS / SAINT JUST DE CLAIX / SAINT MARCELLIN / SAINT ROMANS
    vers PONT EN ROYANS / SAINT JEAN EN ROYANS / SAINT ROMANS

