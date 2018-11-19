Infos transport en commun : L.5020 : arrêt non desservi
Perturbation
Ce lundi 19 novembre, en raison de la manifestation "gilets jaunes", la ligne 5020 au départ de Saint-Marcellin à 7h50 en direction de Pont-en-Royans ne desservira pas l'arrêt "Gare" à Saint-Marcellin.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
5020 PONT EN ROYANS-ST ROMANS-ST MARCELLIN Transisèrevers PONT EN ROYANS / SAINT JUST DE CLAIX / SAINT MARCELLIN / SAINT ROMANS
vers PONT EN ROYANS / SAINT JEAN EN ROYANS / SAINT ROMANS