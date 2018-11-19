Infos transport en commun : L.5000, 5020, 5250, VIN05 : retards
Perturbation
Ce lundi 19 novembre, suite à une circulation difficile, des retards sont à prévoir sur les lignes 5000, 5020, 5250 et VIN05 sur tous les départs.
5000 PONT EN ROYANS-GRENOBLE Transisèrevers GRENOBLE
vers COGNIN LES GORGES / PONT EN ROYANS
5020 PONT EN ROYANS-ST ROMANS-ST MARCELLIN Transisèrevers PONT EN ROYANS / SAINT JUST DE CLAIX / SAINT MARCELLIN / SAINT ROMANS
vers PONT EN ROYANS / SAINT JEAN EN ROYANS / SAINT ROMANS
5200 ST MARCELLIN-MOIRANS-GRENOBLE Transisèrevers SAINT MARCELLIN
5250 ROYBON-ST MARCELLIN Transisèrevers SAINT MARCELLIN
VIN05 VARACIEUX-CHASSELAY-SERRE NERPOL-VINAY Transisèrevers VINAY
vers VARACIEUX