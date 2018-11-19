itinisère
La clé de tous vos déplacements

https://www.itinisere.fr/
Date d'impression : 19/11/2018

Infos transport en commun : L.5000, 5020, 5250, VIN05 : retards

Perturbation

Transisère - Jusqu'au 19/11/2018.

Ce lundi 19 novembre, suite à une circulation difficile, des retards sont à prévoir sur les lignes 5000, 5020, 5250 et VIN05 sur tous les départs.

Merci de votre compréhension

L’équipe Transisère

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car 5000 PONT EN ROYANS-GRENOBLE Transisère

    vers GRENOBLE
    vers COGNIN LES GORGES / PONT EN ROYANS

  • Car 5020 PONT EN ROYANS-ST ROMANS-ST MARCELLIN Transisère

    vers PONT EN ROYANS / SAINT JUST DE CLAIX / SAINT MARCELLIN / SAINT ROMANS
    vers PONT EN ROYANS / SAINT JEAN EN ROYANS / SAINT ROMANS

  • Car 5200 ST MARCELLIN-MOIRANS-GRENOBLE Transisère

    vers SAINT MARCELLIN

  • Car 5250 ROYBON-ST MARCELLIN Transisère

    vers SAINT MARCELLIN

  • Car VIN05 VARACIEUX-CHASSELAY-SERRE NERPOL-VINAY Transisère

    vers VINAY
    vers VARACIEUX