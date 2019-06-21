Infos transport en commun : L.2960: retards
Perturbation
Ce vendredi 21 juin, suite à un incident sur la ligne 2960, le départ de Lyon à 9h30 en direction de Heyrieux et le départ de Heyrieux à 10h50 en direction de Lyon enregistrent des retards d’environ 30 minutes.
Merci de votre compréhension
L’équipe Transisère
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
2960 ST JEAN DE BOURNAY-LYON Transisèrevers CHARANTONNAY / HEYRIEUX / LYON / VENISSIEUX
vers DIEMOZ / HEYRIEUX / SAINT GEORGES D'ESPERANCHE / SAINT JEAN DE BOURNAY