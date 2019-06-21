itinisère
Infos transport en commun : L.2960: retards

Perturbation

Transisère - Jusqu'au 21/06/2019.

Ce vendredi 21 juin,  suite à un incident sur la ligne 2960, le départ de Lyon à 9h30 en direction de Heyrieux et le départ de Heyrieux à 10h50 en direction de Lyon enregistrent des retards d’environ 30 minutes.

Merci de votre compréhension

L’équipe Transisère

 

 

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car 2960 ST JEAN DE BOURNAY-LYON Transisère

    vers CHARANTONNAY / HEYRIEUX / LYON / VENISSIEUX
    vers DIEMOZ / HEYRIEUX / SAINT GEORGES D'ESPERANCHE / SAINT JEAN DE BOURNAY