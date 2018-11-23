itinisère
Infos transport en commun : L.2610 : retard indéterminé

Perturbation

Transisère - Jusqu'au 23/11/2018.

Ce vendredi 23 novembre, suite à uhe circulation difficile sur la ligne 2610, le départ de Sonnay à 7h56 en direction de Salaise-sur-Sanne enregistre un retard indéterminé.

Merci de votre compréhension

L’équipe Transisère

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car 2610 BEAUREPAIRE-PEAGE DE ROUSSILLON Transisère

    vers PEAGE DE ROUSSILLON (LE) / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SALAISE SUR SANNE
    vers AGNIN / BEAUREPAIRE / PACT / ROUSSILLON / SALAISE SUR SANNE / SONNAY

