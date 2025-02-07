Infos transport en commun : tram en panne, ligne C fortement perturbée (retards).
Perturbation
Depuis 19h58, la ligne C est fortement perturbée en raison d'un tram en panne. D'importants retards sont à prévoir, et certains trams peuvent être ponctuellement limités.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
C SAINT-MARTIN-D HÈRES Université Condillac / SEYSSINS Le Prisme M'Résovers GIERES - Plaine des Sports / ST MARTIN D HERES - Saint-Martin-d'Hères, Université - Condillac / GRENOBLE - Flandrin - Valmy / GRENOBLE - Grand'place
vers SEYSSINS - Le Prisme