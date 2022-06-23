itinisère

Infos transport en commun : TAG L.C6 : travaux secteur rondeau jeudi 23 juin

Perturbation

Du 23/06/2022 au 23/06/2022 - TAG

TRAVAUX DE NUIT SECTEUR RONDEAU jeudi 23 juin de 21h00 à fin de service 

 

C6 : la ligne C6 est déviée dans les deux sens. Reportez-vous aux arrêts Vallier Catane (Ligne26), Vallier Libération (Ligne 25 et 26), Alliés (Ligne 25), Louise Michel (Ligne 25). 

Arrêt(s) non desservi(s) : Seyssins Rondeau, Le Prisme, Tuilerie, Grand Pré - Centre Sud, Beau Site, L'Arche  

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Bus C6 GRENOBLE Oxford / SAINT-MARTIN-D'HÈRES Henri Wallon TAG

    vers GRENOBLE - Oxford
    • Tuilerie SEYSSINS
    • Seyssins Rondeau SEYSSINS
    • La Plaine SEYSSINET PARISET
    • Beau Site SEYSSINET PARISET
    • L'Arche SEYSSINET PARISET
    • Grand Pré - Centre Sud SEYSSINS
    • Le Prisme SEYSSINS
    vers SAINT MARTIN D'HERES - Henri Wallon
    • Tuilerie SEYSSINET PARISET
    • L'Arche SEYSSINET PARISET
    • Beau Site SEYSSINET PARISET
    • La Plaine SEYSSINET PARISET
    • Seyssins Rondeau SEYSSINS
    • Grand Pré - Centre Sud SEYSSINET PARISET
    • Le Prisme SEYSSINS
