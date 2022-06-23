Infos transport en commun : TAG L.C6 : travaux secteur rondeau jeudi 23 juin
Perturbation
TRAVAUX DE NUIT SECTEUR RONDEAU jeudi 23 juin de 21h00 à fin de service
C6 : la ligne C6 est déviée dans les deux sens. Reportez-vous aux arrêts Vallier Catane (Ligne26), Vallier Libération (Ligne 25 et 26), Alliés (Ligne 25), Louise Michel (Ligne 25).
Arrêt(s) non desservi(s) : Seyssins Rondeau, Le Prisme, Tuilerie, Grand Pré - Centre Sud, Beau Site, L'Arche
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
C6 GRENOBLE Oxford / SAINT-MARTIN-D'HÈRES Henri Wallon TAGvers GRENOBLE - Oxford
- Tuilerie SEYSSINS
- Seyssins Rondeau SEYSSINS
- La Plaine SEYSSINET PARISET
- Beau Site SEYSSINET PARISET
- L'Arche SEYSSINET PARISET
- Grand Pré - Centre Sud SEYSSINS
- Le Prisme SEYSSINS
- Tuilerie SEYSSINET PARISET
- L'Arche SEYSSINET PARISET
- Beau Site SEYSSINET PARISET
- La Plaine SEYSSINET PARISET
- Seyssins Rondeau SEYSSINS
- Grand Pré - Centre Sud SEYSSINET PARISET
- Le Prisme SEYSSINS