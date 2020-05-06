itinisère
Infos transport en commun : TAG L.60 : Asphalt works on May 6

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 06/05/2020 - TAG

mercredi 06 mai 2020


La ligne ne circule pas, en raison de travaux d'enrobée. 

Arrêts non desservis : Bellevue, Champy, Chemin Fiancey, Chemin vert, Collège Barnave, Garcinière, La Chiaise, Le Mollard, Muret, Planfay Bas, Planfay Combaleyre, Planfay Haut, Pomarey, Pomarey Bas, Pont du Gua, Proveysieux Village, Savoyardière.

 

Merci de votre compréhension.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Bus 60 PROVEYSIEUX Planfay Haut / SAINT-ÉGRÈVE Muret TAG

    vers Muret
    vers Planfay Haut