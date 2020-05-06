Infos transport en commun : TAG L.60 : Asphalt works on May 6
Perturbation
mercredi 06 mai 2020
La ligne ne circule pas, en raison de travaux d'enrobée.
Arrêts non desservis : Bellevue, Champy, Chemin Fiancey, Chemin vert, Collège Barnave, Garcinière, La Chiaise, Le Mollard, Muret, Planfay Bas, Planfay Combaleyre, Planfay Haut, Pomarey, Pomarey Bas, Pont du Gua, Proveysieux Village, Savoyardière.
Merci de votre compréhension.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
60 PROVEYSIEUX Planfay Haut / SAINT-ÉGRÈVE Muret TAGvers Muret
vers Planfay Haut