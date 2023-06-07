itinisère

https://www.itinisere.fr/
Date d'impression : 02/06/2023

Infos transport en commun : TAG L.16: Works in the Rue Auguste Prud'homme sector from June 6 to 7

Travaux

Jusqu'au 07/06/2023 - TAG

Works sector Rue Auguste Prud'homme
From Tuesday June 6 at 4:30 a.m. to Wednesday June 7 end of service

 

Line 16:

From Tuesday, June 6, 4:30 a.m. to Wednesday, June 7, 2 a.m.

Line 16 is diverted towards Gendarmerie, between the Saint-Roch and Verdun - Préfecture stops due to works in the rue Auguste Prud'homme sector.

Stop(s) not served towards Gendarmerie: Mutualité.

 

Thank you for your understanding.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Bus 16 MEYLAN Lycée du Grésivaudan / CORENC Montfleury / PONT-DE-CLAIX Gendarmerie TAG

    vers MEYLAN - Lycée du Grésivaudan / CORENC - Montfleury
    vers PONT DE CLAIX - Le Pont-de-Claix, Gendarmerie
Voir toutes les infos trafic