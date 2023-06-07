Jusqu'au 07/06/2023 - TAG

Works sector Rue Auguste Prud'homme

From Tuesday June 6 at 4:30 a.m. to Wednesday June 7 end of service

Line 16:

From Tuesday, June 6, 4:30 a.m. to Wednesday, June 7, 2 a.m.

Line 16 is diverted towards Gendarmerie, between the Saint-Roch and Verdun - Préfecture stops due to works in the rue Auguste Prud'homme sector.

Stop(s) not served towards Gendarmerie: Mutualité.

Thank you for your understanding.