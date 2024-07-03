Infos transport en commun : L.X04 : départs rétablis mercredi 3 juillet
Perturbation
Ce mercredi 3 juillet, certains départs sur la ligne X04 sont rétablis.
Les départs concernés sont :
🚍 Ligne X04 - Départs rétablis
🕓 05h39 - Cremieu → Meyzieu (Arrêt Z.I Tram)
🕓 06h55 - Meyzieu → Crémieu (Arrêt Château Delphinal)
🕓 07h11 - Crémieu → Meyzieu (Arrêt Z.I Tram)
🕓 07h47 - Crémieu → Meyzieu (Arrêt Z.I Tram)
🕓 17h10 - Meyzieu → Crémieu (Arrêt Château Delphinal)
🕓 19h10 - Meyzieu → Crémieu (Arrêt Château Delphinal)
Merci de votre compréhension.
