Infos transport en commun : L.X04 : départs rétablis mercredi 3 juillet

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 03/07/2024 - Cars Région

Ce mercredi 3 juillet, certains départs sur la ligne X04 sont rétablis.
 
Les départs concernés sont :
 
🚍 Ligne X04 - Départs rétablis
🕓 05h39 - Cremieu → Meyzieu (Arrêt Z.I Tram)
🕓 06h55 - Meyzieu → Crémieu (Arrêt Château Delphinal)
🕓 07h11 - Crémieu → Meyzieu (Arrêt Z.I Tram)
🕓 07h47 - Crémieu → Meyzieu (Arrêt Z.I Tram)
🕓 17h10 - Meyzieu → Crémieu (Arrêt Château Delphinal)
🕓 19h10 - Meyzieu → Crémieu (Arrêt Château Delphinal)

 

Merci de votre compréhension.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car X04 EXPRESS CREMIEU-MEYZIEU Cars Région

    vers MEYZIEU
    vers CREMIEU
