Infos transport en commun : L.X03, T75 et T90: retards
Perturbation
Ce mardi 31 octobre, en raison d’une circulation difficile, les cars des lignes X03, T75 et T90 enregistrent des retards indéterminés.
Merci de votre compréhension
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
T90 CORPS-LA MURE-GRENOBLE Cars Régionvers GRENOBLE / MURE (LA) / VIZILLE
vers CORPS / LAFFREY / MURE (LA) / SALETTE FALLAVAUX (LA) / SALLE EN BEAUMONT (LA)
-
T75 BOURG D'OISANS-VIZILLE-GRENOBLE Cars Régionvers GRENOBLE / VIZILLE
vers BOURG D'OISANS (LE)
-
X03 EXPRESS VIZILLE-GRENOBLE Cars Régionvers GRENOBLE / VOREPPE
vers VIZILLE