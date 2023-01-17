itinisère

https://www.itinisere.fr/
Date d'impression : 17/01/2023

Infos transport en commun : L.VIE08 : retard

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 17/01/2023 - Cars Région

Ce mardi 17 janvier, suite à une circulation difficile, le car de la ligne VIE08 partant à 15h30 de Condrieu en direction de Saint-Prim enregistre un retard d’environ 20 minutes.

Merci de votre compréhension.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car VIE08 ROUSSILLON-ST CLAIR-CONDRIEU-VIENNE Cars Région

    vers CONDRIEU / SAINT ROMAIN EN GAL / SEYSSUEL / VIENNE
    vers ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / ROUSSILLON / SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM / VILLE SOUS ANJOU
Voir toutes les infos trafic