itinisère
La clé de tous vos déplacements

https://www.itinisere.fr/
Date d'impression : 11/03/2020

Infos transport en commun : L.VIE08 : retard

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 12/03/2020 - Transisère

Ce jeudi 12 mars, suite à la course cycliste Paris - Nice une circulation difficile est prévoir sur la ligne VIE08, sur le départ de Condrieu à 15h30 en direction de Prim qui enregistrera un retard d'environ 20 minutes.

Merci de votre compréhension

L’équipe Transisère

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car VIE08 ROUSSILLON-ST CLAIR-CONDRIEU-VIENNE Transisère

    vers CONDRIEU / SAINT ROMAIN EN GAL / SEYSSUEL / VIENNE
    vers CLONAS SUR VAREZE / PEAGE DE ROUSSILLON (LE) / ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM / VILLE SOUS ANJOU