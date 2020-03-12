Infos transport en commun : L.VIE08 : retard
Perturbation
Ce jeudi 12 mars, suite à la course cycliste Paris - Nice une circulation difficile est prévoir sur la ligne VIE08, sur le départ de Condrieu à 15h30 en direction de Prim qui enregistrera un retard d'environ 20 minutes.
Merci de votre compréhension
L’équipe Transisère
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
VIE08 ROUSSILLON-ST CLAIR-CONDRIEU-VIENNE Transisèrevers CONDRIEU / SAINT ROMAIN EN GAL / SEYSSUEL / VIENNE
vers CLONAS SUR VAREZE / PEAGE DE ROUSSILLON (LE) / ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM / VILLE SOUS ANJOU