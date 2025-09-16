Infos transport en commun : L.VIE08 : retard
Perturbation
Ce mardi 16 septembre, en raison d’une circulation difficile, le car de la ligne VIE08 partant à 06h43 de Roussillon en direction de Saint-Romain-en-Gal enregistre un retard d’environ 10 minutes.
Merci de votre compréhension.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
VIE08 ROUSSILLON-ST CLAIR-VIENNE Cars Régionvers SAINT ROMAIN EN GAL / SEYSSUEL / VIENNE
vers CHAPELLE DE SURIEU (LA) / ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / ROUSSILLON / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM