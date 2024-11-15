itinisère

Infos transport en commun : L.VIE08 : retard

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 15/11/2024 - Cars Région

Ce vendredi 15 novembre, en raison d’une circulation difficile, le car de la ligne VIE08 partant à 17h20 de Saint-Romain-en-Gal en direction de Saint-Maurice-l'Exil enregistre un retard d’environ 20 minutes.

Merci de votre compréhension.

 

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car VIE08 ROUSSILLON-ST CLAIR-VIENNE Cars Région

    vers SAINT ROMAIN EN GAL / SEYSSUEL / VIENNE
    vers CHAPELLE DE SURIEU (LA) / ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / ROUSSILLON / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM
