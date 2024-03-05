Infos transport en commun : L.VIE08 : retard
Perturbation
Ce mardi 5 mars, suite à une circulation difficile sur la ligne VIE08, le départ à 07h20 des Roches de Condrieu en direction de Condrieu enregistre un retard d’environ indéterminé.
Merci de votre compréhension.
Roches de Condrieu vers Condrieu
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
VIE08 ROUSSILLON-ST CLAIR-CONDRIEU-VIENNE Cars Régionvers CONDRIEU / SAINT ROMAIN EN GAL / SEYSSUEL / VIENNE
vers ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / ROUSSILLON / SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM / VILLE SOUS ANJOU