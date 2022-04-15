Infos transport en commun : L.VIE08 : retard
Perturbation
Ce vendredi 15 avril, en raison d’une circulation difficile, le car de la ligne VIE08 partant à 18h10 de St-Romain-en-Gal en direction de Roussillon enregistre un retard d’environ 25 minutes.
Merci de votre compréhension
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
VIE08 ROUSSILLON-ST CLAIR-CONDRIEU-VIENNE Cars Régionvers CONDRIEU / SAINT ROMAIN EN GAL / SEYSSUEL / VIENNE
vers CLONAS SUR VAREZE / PEAGE DE ROUSSILLON (LE) / ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM / VILLE SOUS ANJOU