Infos transport en commun : L.VIE08 : retard

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 15/04/2022 - Cars Région

Ce vendredi 15 avril, en raison d’une circulation difficile, le car de la ligne VIE08 partant à 18h10 de St-Romain-en-Gal en direction de Roussillon enregistre un retard d’environ 25 minutes. 

Merci de votre compréhension  

 

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car VIE08 ROUSSILLON-ST CLAIR-CONDRIEU-VIENNE Cars Région

    vers CONDRIEU / SAINT ROMAIN EN GAL / SEYSSUEL / VIENNE
    vers CLONAS SUR VAREZE / PEAGE DE ROUSSILLON (LE) / ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM / VILLE SOUS ANJOU
