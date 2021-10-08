itinisère

Infos transport en commun : L.VIE08 : retard

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 08/10/2021 - Cars Région

Ce vendredi 8 octobre, suite à une circulation difficile sur la ligne VIE08, le car partant à 16h30 de Condrieu en direction de Saint-Clair-du-Rhône enregistre un retard indéterminé.

Merci de votre compréhension

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car VIE08 ROUSSILLON-ST CLAIR-CONDRIEU-VIENNE Cars Région

    vers CONDRIEU / SAINT ROMAIN EN GAL / SEYSSUEL / VIENNE
    vers CLONAS SUR VAREZE / PEAGE DE ROUSSILLON (LE) / ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM / VILLE SOUS ANJOU
