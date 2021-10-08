Infos transport en commun : L.VIE08 : retard
Perturbation
Ce vendredi 8 octobre, suite à une circulation difficile sur la ligne VIE08, le car partant à 16h30 de Condrieu en direction de Saint-Clair-du-Rhône enregistre un retard indéterminé.
Merci de votre compréhension
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
VIE08 ROUSSILLON-ST CLAIR-CONDRIEU-VIENNE Cars Régionvers CONDRIEU / SAINT ROMAIN EN GAL / SEYSSUEL / VIENNE
vers CLONAS SUR VAREZE / PEAGE DE ROUSSILLON (LE) / ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM / VILLE SOUS ANJOU