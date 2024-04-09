Infos transport en commun : L.VIE08: retard
Perturbation
Ce mardi 9 avril, en raison d’une circulation difficile, le car de la ligne VIE08 partant à 8h15 de St-Prim en direction de Condrieu enregistre un retard d’environ 11 minutes.
Merci de votre compréhension
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
VIE08 ROUSSILLON-ST CLAIR-CONDRIEU-VIENNE Cars Régionvers CONDRIEU / SAINT ROMAIN EN GAL / SEYSSUEL / VIENNE
vers ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / ROUSSILLON / SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM / VILLE SOUS ANJOU