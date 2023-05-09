itinisère

Infos transport en commun : L.VIE08 et VIE09 : retards indéterminés

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 09/05/2023 - Cars Région

Ce mardi 9 mai, en raison d’un accident de la circulation sur Vienne, les cars des lignes VIE08 et VIE09 enregistrent des retards indéterminés.

Merci de votre compréhension.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car VIE08 ROUSSILLON-ST CLAIR-CONDRIEU-VIENNE Cars Région

    vers CONDRIEU / SAINT ROMAIN EN GAL / SEYSSUEL / VIENNE
    vers ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / ROUSSILLON / SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM / VILLE SOUS ANJOU

  • Car VIE09 HEYRIEUX-SEPTEME-VIENNE Cars Région

    vers SAINT ROMAIN EN GAL / SEYSSUEL / VIENNE
    vers CHARANTONNAY / HEYRIEUX / OYTIER SAINT OBLAS / SEPTEME
