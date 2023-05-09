Infos transport en commun : L.VIE08 et VIE09 : retards indéterminés
Perturbation
Ce mardi 9 mai, en raison d’un accident de la circulation sur Vienne, les cars des lignes VIE08 et VIE09 enregistrent des retards indéterminés.
Merci de votre compréhension.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
VIE08 ROUSSILLON-ST CLAIR-CONDRIEU-VIENNE Cars Régionvers CONDRIEU / SAINT ROMAIN EN GAL / SEYSSUEL / VIENNE
vers ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / ROUSSILLON / SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM / VILLE SOUS ANJOU
-
VIE09 HEYRIEUX-SEPTEME-VIENNE Cars Régionvers SAINT ROMAIN EN GAL / SEYSSUEL / VIENNE
vers CHARANTONNAY / HEYRIEUX / OYTIER SAINT OBLAS / SEPTEME