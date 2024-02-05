Infos transport en commun : L.VIE08 : couleurs du car non conformes lundi 5 février
Perturbation
Ce lundi 5 février, le car de la ligne VIE08 partant à 17h20 de Saint-Romain-en-Gal en direction de Saint-Maurice-l'Exil ne sera pas aux couleurs cars Région.
Merci de votre compréhension.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
VIE08 ROUSSILLON-ST CLAIR-CONDRIEU-VIENNE Cars Régionvers CONDRIEU / SAINT ROMAIN EN GAL / SEYSSUEL / VIENNE
vers ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / ROUSSILLON / SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM / VILLE SOUS ANJOU