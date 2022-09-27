Infos transport en commun : L.T80: retard
Perturbation
Ce mardi 27 septembre , suite à un incident, le car de la ligne T80 partant à 18h05 de Grenoble en direction de Crolles enregistre un retard d'environ 30 min.
Merci de votre compréhension.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
T54 BEAUREPAIRE-LA COTE ST ANDRE Cars Régionvers COTE SAINT ANDRE (LA)
vers BEAUREPAIRE / COTE SAINT ANDRE (LA) / SAINT SIMEON DE BRESSIEUX / VIRIVILLE
-
T80 CROLLES-MEYLAN-GRENOBLE Cars Régionvers GRENOBLE
vers BERNIN / CROLLES / LUMBIN / SAINT ISMIER