itinisère

https://www.itinisere.fr/
Date d'impression : 07/12/2023

Infos transport en commun : L.T75, T90 et X03: retards

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 07/12/2023 - Cars Région

Ce jeudi 7 décembre, en raison d’une circulation difficile, les cars des lignes T75, T90 et X03 enregistrent des retards indéterminés.

Merci de votre compréhension

 

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car T90 CORPS-LA MURE-GRENOBLE Cars Région

    vers GRENOBLE / MURE (LA) / VIZILLE
    vers CORPS / LAFFREY / MURE (LA) / SALETTE FALLAVAUX (LA) / SALLE EN BEAUMONT (LA)

  • Car T75 BOURG D'OISANS-VIZILLE-GRENOBLE Cars Région

    vers GRENOBLE / VIZILLE
    vers BOURG D'OISANS (LE)

  • Car X03 EXPRESS VIZILLE-GRENOBLE Cars Région

    vers GRENOBLE / VOREPPE
    vers VIZILLE
Voir toutes les infos trafic